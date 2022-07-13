Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, Biscayne Bay...nd may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Port Everglades, or 7 miles northeast of Hallandale, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar and Davie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

