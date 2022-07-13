Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Liberty; Meagher; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires.

