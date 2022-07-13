ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-96 ramp near Muskegon closes Thursday for several months

 4 days ago
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – An I-96 ramp near Muskegon will close for several months starting Thursday. The off ramp from eastbound...

whtc.com

More seal coat work to get underway Monday in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Ottawa County Road Commission will begin its second phase of the 2022 seal coat (chip seal) program beginning Monday, July 18, with the fog seal application on the chip sealed roads. Road Commission officials are asking that you avoid driving on the fog...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist rear-ended on U.S. 31 while yielding to ambulance

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A motorcyclist yielding to an ambulance was injured when he was struck from behind by another vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. At 8:17 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on southbound U.S. 31 at James Street in Holland Township.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Massive water drop sculpture coming soon to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – Another of Muskegon’s large-scale art pieces — this one a sculpture of a drop of water — is about to be installed. The work called “One Drop” by Marc Moulton of Statesboro, Georgia, will be installed next week outside the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown, according to a press release from the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
