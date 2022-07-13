ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone County, MN

Thompson Family Named U of M Farm Family of the Year.

By jason
 4 days ago

Big Stone County Farm Family this year is Ronald and Marlyce Thompson and Family. Ron was born and raised in Big Stone County. He received an associate degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston and attended the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus....

Morris Blanks Montevideo In Legion Playoffs, BBE Tops Wheaton

MORRIS – One big inning at the plate and some lights out pitching pushed Morris past Montevideo 6-0 in the opening round of the legion baseball playoffs from Chizek Field. Brett Hansen tossed four shutout innings for the win, his two-run double highlighted a six-run second inning for the 29ers. Trevor Buss, Dylan Rose, Durgin Decker and Kyle Fehr each added RBI hits in the inning and the pitching took care of the rest.
MORRIS, MN
New retail development coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new retail development is coming to Watertown, and it will bring with it a popular regional pharmacy store chain. The development is called “Sinclair Square,” and it will be located next to Montgomery’s Furniture on Highway 212. On Wednesday, developers...
WATERTOWN, SD
The End of the Morris Police Department

KMRS Interim News Director Bill Eckersen discusses Tuesday’s Morris City Council meeting. Topics covered include elimination of the Morris police Department, road construction and airport improvements on this edition of Community Connection.
MORRIS, MN
Green Machine Wins Babe Ruth Championship With 13 Inning Thriller

MORRIS – Tyson Grove capped his monster game by crossing home plate on a wild pitch to end a 13 inning marathon and give the Green Machine a 2-1 victory over Orange Crush for the Babe Ruth championship from Rambow Field on Thursday night. Riley Asmus would double in...
MORRIS, MN
Watertown man pleads not guilty to felony theft

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man charged with two counts of felony theft entered a not guilty plea during a court appearance Wednesday. Thirty five year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Codington County Grand Jury earlier this year for allegedly taking control of someone else’s property valued at more than $5,000, but less than $100,000.
High Speed Pursuit in Big Stone County Ends with One In Jail

At approximately 1:46 a.m. on July 14, 2022, a Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 75, near Odessa, MN. The vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to flee reaching speeds of 113 mph. The vehicle was pursued to a residence at Hilltop Estates in Ortonville, Minnesota, where the vehicle’s occupants fled the vehicle and entered the residence. Through an investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle’s driver was Austin Koskela, age 23, of Ortonville. It was also discovered that Koskela had an outstanding warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MN DOC). Koskela eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident. Koskela was transported to the Lac Qui Parle County Jail. Assisting at the scene was the Ortonville Police Department. On July 15th, 2022 Koskela appeared in Big Stone County Court for the following charges:
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN

