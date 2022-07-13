ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor John Smith's Sisters "Freaked Out" When He Was Cast in "Where the Crawdads Sing"

By Victoria Edel
 4 days ago
Taylor John Smith was excited when he was cast as Tate in "Where the Crawdads Sing," but that was nothing compared to how his sisters felt. "When I called and told my sisters about it, they've only ever freaked out about one thing, and it was this project," Smith tells POPSUGAR....

