ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Candidate Nomination Period Opens for Eureka Mayor and Council Member Terms

By Lisa Music
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiling dates for nomination papers to serve as Mayor or Councilmember begin Monday, July 18, 2022 through Friday, August 12, 2018, at 4:00 P.M. Nomination papers will be available by appointment at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 531...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

County Assessment Values Available Online

Press release from Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Mari Wilson, Humboldt County Assessor, is pleased to inform the public that the 2022 assessment roll has been completed. An assessment roll is a list of all assessable property in a given community. The values are now available on the Assessor’s Online Search...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Welcomes New Mental Health Crisis Hotline, Needs #988 Call Center More Than Most

A new 988 hotline is scheduled to go into effect across California today, and will not be answered by law enforcement dispatch, but rather, by trained call center staff or volunteers, who will have the capacity to forward the call to law enforcement if needed. This effort requires training of those volunteers or call center staff, and is expected to provide relief to the 911 dispatch centers which had been fielding mental health crisis calls in addition to other types of emergency calls that require the attention of law-enforcement.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Authorities say more than a hundred and fifty environmental crimes have been documented over the past week. During a Cannabis Enforcement operation by Humboldt and Trinity County deputies. The environmental violations were found as authorities served 34 search warrants on illegal, un-licensed cultivators. During those raids, deputies destroyed over 84-thousand plants […] The post More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
North Coast Journal

A Holiday Week Marred by Hate in Humboldt

Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

COVID Claims Two More HumCo Residents

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 6. Four new hospitalizations were also reported but, according to a state database, 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County 150th and 151st since the pandemic began.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County: 2 COVID-related deaths, 4 hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week. According to the latest Humboldt County Public Health report, one of the residents was in their 70s and the other was reportedly 80 years old or older. Four residents, all of whom were...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

After chase through Berkeley Hills, woman arrested in Humboldt County

Nine hours after leading officers on a chase through the Berkeley Hills, authorities in Humboldt County arrested a woman they say had claimed to be a federal agent and tried to hit four people in Berkeley with her car. The California Highway Patrol (Garberville Area) arrested Rahila Jarrett, 48, of...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Limits#City Hall#Politics Local#Election Local#First Ward#Fifth Ward#Council
kymkemp.com

(Listen) Humboldt Last Week episode 252: Humboldt County’s news podcast

There is a critical local need for blood donations, a transphobic hate crime was alleged at a Fortuna store, Sheriff Honsal says hate has no place in Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt is on track to provide medication abortions on campus, the local bus system gets $40M on its path to zero emissions, local tribal leadership will battle future wildfires at the federal level, a young Hoopa woman was featured in Vogue Magazine, the creator of the local comic ‘Pacifica’ received a state grant, a new student map and study is circulating showing the North Coast as a primary climate refuge zone, Eureka export Sara Bareilles voiced support after her ‘Girls5eva’ costar Busy Phillips was arrested protesting for abortion rights, the popular Humboldt-set Netflix drama ‘Virgin River’ is airing a new season July 20, a local city made final ‘Jeopardy,’ a state park in Humboldt gets national love, an editorial encouraging perspective on Cal Poly Humboldt’s property quest, local event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Paul Johnson Leads a 90-minute Nature Hike through the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM):. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, July 23. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants, ecology, and/or often unnoticed things at the Marsh. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kymkemp.com

Unattended Candle Lights Vehicle, Automotive Repair Shop on Fire in Eureka

At 1:29 A.M. a single Humboldt Bay Fire unit was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire to the rear of an automotive repair shop on the 800 Block of Fourth Street. Within a minute of the initial dispatch, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers received additional information indicating that the burning vehicle was in close proximity to the building. The Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers upgraded the response to a full structure fire response. Three additional units and a duty officer also responded.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Eureka Police: Two Arrest Warrants Issued in Fourth of July Assault

The Eureka Police Department today announced that arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a Fourth of July assault of a Black man on Eureka's waterfront in which he reported being called a racial slur. An EPD news release states a warrant on suspicion of assault with a...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘RECLAIMED! Upcycled Art for Solidarity and Sustainability’ at the Brenda Tuxford Gallery

Press release from Ink People Center for the Arts:. “RECLAIMED! Upcycled Art for Solidarity and Sustainability,” a new community exhibition of sustainably created artworks, is on view through July 31 at Ink People Center for the Arts’ Brenda Tuxford Gallery. Organized by Ernesto Gomez, Jullia Finkelstein, and Brett Mungo Docherty, the show features artworks made from recycled and upcycled materials including cardboard and paper bags. In addition to paintings made on cardboard by the three organizers, it also includes paintings, sculpture and mixed media artworks by Ryan Souther, Bridgette Garuti, Gwilym Walker, José Delhart Gonzalez, and Nati Eskandary.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fire at 7th and H in Eureka

H Street is blocked after a vehicle caught fire about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection with 7th Street, according to a Eureka Police officer speaking to dispatch. Avoid the area if possible. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Bear Sightings in McKinleyville

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM)- Bear sightings in a McKinleyville neighborhood is prompting plenty of talk among local residents, here is a picture of a bear recently walking through a neighborhood. This is a snapshot from a recent video taken by McKinleyville resident Jennifer Dunham, who shared it with us at Redwood News. The video got hundreds […] The post Bear Sightings in McKinleyville appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Lost Hikers Found by Search and Rescue Near Bull Creek

On July 14, 2022, at about 6:44 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Big Trees day-use Area of the Humboldt Redwoods State Park to conduct a search and rescue for two overdue hikers. According to the reporting party, the hikers, an adult and juvenile, were part...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy