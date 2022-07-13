Candidate Nomination Period Opens for Eureka Mayor and Council Member Terms

There is a critical local need for blood donations, a transphobic hate crime was alleged at a Fortuna store, Sheriff Honsal says hate has no place in Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt is on track to provide medication abortions on campus, the local bus system gets $40M on its path to zero emissions, local tribal leadership will battle future wildfires at the federal level, a young Hoopa woman was featured in Vogue Magazine, the creator of the local comic ‘Pacifica’ received a state grant, a new student map and study is circulating showing the North Coast as a primary climate refuge zone, Eureka export Sara Bareilles voiced support after her ‘Girls5eva’ costar Busy Phillips was arrested protesting for abortion rights, the popular Humboldt-set Netflix drama ‘Virgin River’ is airing a new season July 20, a local city made final ‘Jeopardy,’ a state park in Humboldt gets national love, an editorial encouraging perspective on Cal Poly Humboldt’s property quest, local event suggestions, and more.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO