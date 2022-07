New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have responded to an accusation from his ex-girlfriend that he slept with his mother’s best friend. Wilson’s ex, Abbey Gile, made the accusation after she was seemingly spotted in a photo alongside his once best friend, Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne. In a video that has since been deleted, she confirmed the relationship. And in another comment, per the New York Post, she alleged that Wilson cheated on her with an older woman.

