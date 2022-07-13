Stars shine big and bright at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — Across the country, we've seen protests and outrage over drag performance events where kids were in attendance. On Saturday, The Painted Porch Bookshop in Bastrop held "Drag Story Hour," where drag performers dressed as pirates and princesses read stories to kids. Colleen Pannell, also known as...
Now is the midsummer of our discontent – the dead center of a heat wave, a resurgence of conservative crappery, and a general sense of malaise. Is there a winter to this bummer summer? Only if we come together to support and organize around each other in ways that further our goals. While we collectively work toward a better tomorrow, let's enjoy some of the special treats we've missed the last two years over.
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival organizers released on Friday the artist lineup by day for the biggest music event in Austin. One-day tickets also go on sale at 12 p.m. CT today. General admission tickets start at $145 each, GA+ at $250, and the 1-day VIP tickets at $550.
This is the letter I’ve been waiting to write for over 50 years. It is one that is born out of the absolute love I have for your band, the 13th Floor Elevators, and how they gave me a life. That is not an exaggeration. When I saw the Elevators for the first time in early 1966, something happened inside me that had never happened before. …
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss met at a Lead Belly tribute concert back in 2004 and decided to collaborate. The duo has released their first album together in 14 years and is currently on a concert tour, and they will be visiting Austin, Texas. The duo is a star of...
We are in the middle of July and the weather is making sure we know it! If you’re headed outdoors this weekend, don’t forget the sunscreen and water. But if you still haven’t made plans, we have some great ideas for you! From indoor activities to late night fun, here are this weekend’s top FREE events happening around Austin.
AUSTIN, Texas — It's safe to say Texans love ice cream. Whether it's tubs of Blue Bell or H-E-B Creamy Creations, upside-down Blizzards or cups and cones from local shops, ice cream hits the spot on these hot summer days. And if you're someone who needs an excuse to...
Austin City Limits has announced its daily lineups for its return to Zilker Park from October 7-9 and October 14-16. Big acts include The Chicks, SZA, Phoeniz, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Billy Strings, and that's just for the first day. The Saturday lineup includes Pink, Flume, Lil...
WACO, Texas — Today, Camp Fimfo's newest site in Waco soft opened to the public. There's tons of family fun to be had and the camp's goal is to encourage families to spend time together in the great outdoors. "Our main goal is to get people to come out...
This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, Texas — With four children and 10 grandchildren, Austin resident Kelly Kelley has everything to fight for. "They have all come to accept that I'm sick but I'm not done,” Kelley said. "My first reaction was shock, denial, depression, anger, and then, 'What are you going to do about this?'"
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Jared Padalecki and executive producer of The CW’s “Walker” series is set to return for season three, but before filming, the production wants some help from the city to stay in Austin. Austin City Council members could help decide the fate of...
For 30 years, Jeanine Plumer has operated Austin Ghost Tours. What began as a promenade tour exploring the history of Austin's downtown corridor has since expanded to delve into Austin's spooky and spiritual history, with an emphasis on haunted sites in and beyond the city center.
LEANDER, Texas — Before they enter the foster care system, some children spend several years with their biological families while others have just a few moments. No matter how long or short that time is, feeling alone can be a traumatic experience for children. Matthew is 13 and said...
One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
It’s been many years now since Chip & Joanna Gaines have become household names due to their hugely successful and popular TV show Fixer Upper on HGTV. And since then, their business empire in Waco (the city where I was born, and where I’ve lived about 45 of my 49 years of life) has grown from a TV show, to a huge retail store, bakery, restaurant, bed and breakfasts, a real estate company, a media network, and now a restored “castle” that is (or will soon be) open for tours.
The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
Don't Panic! I know the headline above can send a Texan into a frenzy but it's not all bad news. Of course a "Whataburger Closing" can sound bad but in this case, it's not as bad as it could be. Killeen Whataburger. Can I ask a question first, how is...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It has been quite a physical and emotional rollercoaster for a Waco-area family. The Copps, a family of four, all caught COVID after trying extremely hard to stay away from the virus to protect two relatives with rare disorders. They all became infected after the boys...
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The City of Georgetown Economic Development Department is hosting Trucks and Tunes, a summer event featuring food trucks and live music on July 28. Trucks and Tunes will be held from 4-7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It will take place at the...
