Stars shine big and bright at the Deep in the Heart Film Festival

This is the letter I’ve been waiting to write for over 50 years. It is one that is born out of the absolute love I have for your band, the 13th Floor Elevators, and how they gave me a life. That is not an exaggeration. When I saw the Elevators for the first time in early 1966, something happened inside me that had never happened before. …

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO