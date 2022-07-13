'World's Greatest Places': A single California city makes TIME magazine's list

Concerning new COVID-19 numbers have been fueled by a new and contagious sub-variant of the coronavirus, with officials in Los Angeles preparing to take preventative steps to keep cases down and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed. According to state figures, LA County has 1,252 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, a spike of nearly 30 on Friday. Orange County has 281 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and Riverside County 214. COVID's comeback has caught many people off guard, with the surge getting a boost from the omicron sub-variant BA.5, the strain now responsible for almost two out of three new infections nationwide. "A lot of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO