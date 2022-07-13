ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'World's Greatest Places': A single California city makes TIME magazine's list

By Alexa Mae Asperin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Only one California city made TIME magazine's list of the world's 50 greatest places of 2022. You'll have to travel further north to San Francisco,...

Comments

Ethan Ostronic
4d ago

World's greatest collection of homeless, drugs, and crime. San Francisco used to be a beautiful place until radicals allowed it to be destroyed.

Reply(3)
22
Mark@Goodwin
3d ago

Ha,ha,ha sure travel to San Francisco if you would like to experience crime, homelessness and high prices.

Reply(3)
11
RaidersRaider1
3d ago

san Francisco used to beautiful till newsom and Pelosi destroyed it now California gezzzzz

Reply
5
 

#Time#Coast City#Detroit#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
