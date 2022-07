AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly one in five Texans have a public arrest or jail record. Alliance for Safety and Justice the Nation’s largest public safety reform group says this blocks many of them from opportunities that can lead to a better quality of life. Maggie Luna says she knows first-hand that Texans with a past arrest or a conviction record have a greater challenge of building stability when returning to society.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO