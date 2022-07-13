ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Events at the Morris Library 7/14-7/15

By jason
 4 days ago

The Morris Public Library events continue on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with “Story Time on the Lawn! with Naomi...

Julia’s Place

Julia’s Place, located in Hancock, Mn. is seeking personal care attendants for their adult foster care home for the elderly. ​Duties include direct care with the elderly population. Julia’s Place provides a relaxed working environment and a flexible range of shifts available. Interested applicants can contact. Julia at...
HANCOCK, MN
Henjum Shuts Down Morris, Benson/Hancock Eliminated

KERKHOVEN – Jaiden Henjum scattered four hits over seven innings and Kerkhoven defeated Morris 4-1 in the legion baseball playoffs. Henjum allowed one run with no walks and struck out five for the win. Isaac Rudnigren had Kerkhoven’s lone RBI. The 29ers Durgen Decker gave up four runs...
MORRIS, MN
Green Machine Wins Babe Ruth Championship With 13 Inning Thriller

MORRIS – Tyson Grove capped his monster game by crossing home plate on a wild pitch to end a 13 inning marathon and give the Green Machine a 2-1 victory over Orange Crush for the Babe Ruth championship from Rambow Field on Thursday night. Riley Asmus would double in...
MORRIS, MN
Morris Blanks Montevideo In Legion Playoffs, BBE Tops Wheaton

MORRIS – One big inning at the plate and some lights out pitching pushed Morris past Montevideo 6-0 in the opening round of the legion baseball playoffs from Chizek Field. Brett Hansen tossed four shutout innings for the win, his two-run double highlighted a six-run second inning for the 29ers. Trevor Buss, Dylan Rose, Durgin Decker and Kyle Fehr each added RBI hits in the inning and the pitching took care of the rest.
MORRIS, MN
Starbuck, Morris Earn Top Two Seeds In Jr. Legion Playoffs

Morris is the no. 2 seed for the North/Central Sub-State Junior Legion playoffs which are set to begin on Tuesday, July 19th. Morris will host no. 7 Kerkhoven at 6:00 on Tuesday night from Chizek Field. Top-seeded Starbuck receives a first round bye and will host a second round game on Friday, July 22nd.
MORRIS, MN
High Speed Pursuit in Big Stone County Ends with One In Jail

At approximately 1:46 a.m. on July 14, 2022, a Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 75, near Odessa, MN. The vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to flee reaching speeds of 113 mph. The vehicle was pursued to a residence at Hilltop Estates in Ortonville, Minnesota, where the vehicle’s occupants fled the vehicle and entered the residence. Through an investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle’s driver was Austin Koskela, age 23, of Ortonville. It was also discovered that Koskela had an outstanding warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MN DOC). Koskela eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident. Koskela was transported to the Lac Qui Parle County Jail. Assisting at the scene was the Ortonville Police Department. On July 15th, 2022 Koskela appeared in Big Stone County Court for the following charges:
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN

