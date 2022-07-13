ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Retired NUWC Division Newport scientist earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuoYq_0geZaBr100
Photo by Richard Allen

Story by NUWC Story by Public Affairs Office

Dr. Donald H. Steinbrecher, who retired as chief scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department in March, has earned the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy.

Steinbrecher, a resident of Brookline, Massachusetts, launched his 22-year career at Division Newport in 1998, and amassed a long list of significant scientific contributions benefiting both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy. This award recognizes his achievements as chief scientist from 2002-22.

As chief scientist, he maintained a technology roadmap and represented the department on Division Newport’s Science and Technology Council. His software-defined air interface concept won the Chief of Naval Research’s Million Dollar Challenge for Innovative Ideas in 2007.

In addition to that award, Steinbrecher has earned multiple other awards/honors including: the 2019 Office of Naval Research Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science the 2018 Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers-United States of America Harry Diamond Memorial Award. Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research in 2007; and the Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Award for Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in 2007. He also launched the White Nail Innovation Project in 2005 as an investment in the future, to help young scientists and engineers establish technical foundations for their Navy careers while being mentored by senior scientists.

Steinbrecher’s research activity is focused on establishing a leadership role for the Navy in the field of software-defined electromagnetic-signals receiving and transmitting systems. He developed the enabling hardware technology that made possible the original Navy Relocatable Over-The-Horizon (OTH) Radar, which was the first operational wideband OTH radar system to use digital beam forming. His most recent accomplishment was the invention and testing of a new air interface that has an aperture efficiency greater than 90% and an instantaneous bandwidth greater than five octaves.

Steinbrecher is known internationally for his “groundbreaking work in broadband high dynamic range signals acquisition systems, having made significant contributions to the development of the hardware concepts that enabled the evolution of software-defined radios,” the award states. “His exceptional scientific achievements will continue to benefit the defense community well into the future.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – M. Charles Bakst

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in the political arena and others in Rhode Island with information to share. This week Paolino interviews M. Charles Bakst, former reporter with the Providence Journal. They talk RI history, politics, elections, RI history, and more. Watch In The Arema with Joe Paolino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

University of Rhode Island students under heat for racist TikTok

(WJAR) — At least two University of Rhode Island students are in hot water after a racist video appeared on social media. The now deleted video showed stereotypes and blackface. A proud graduate of URI found the video infuriating and alerted university leaders. "It's very embarrassing, it's tainting the...
COLLEGES
Ultimate Unexplained

Newport Tower in Rhode Island: Mill or Mystery?

It could be the remnants of a 17th-century windmill, or it could hold the secrets of a great treasure that has gone undiscovered for over 700 years. Newport Tower seems simple enough, but that hasn’t stopped people from finding a mystery in these stones, whether one truly exists or not.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Massachusetts State
WPRI 12 News

DEM pauses plans to demolish Galilee’s Lighthouse Inn

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to redevelop the property housing the former Lighthouse Inn have been brought to a screeching halt. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday that a hazardous materials assessment needs to be conducted before the state-owned land is leveled and repurposed. “This...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

McKee signs bill to protect Johnson’s Pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill Friday that protects Johnson’s Pond in Coventry. The bill grants the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management the power to fix the water levels in the pond. McKee signed the bill just days after the owner of Flat...
COVENTRY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Nuwc#Public Affairs Office#The U S Navy#The Department Of Defense#The Navy Research
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in North Kingstown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down a beach in North Kingstown for swimmers. The Department of Health said the water at Camp Grosvenor, the Girls and Boys Club Camp has unsafe bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the beach...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Five New Bedford Headlines in the New York Times

Recently, New Bedford was featured in the New York Times when reporter Elizabeth Goodridge documented her weekend stay in the Whaling City, which included tours of historic sites and enjoying some of the local fare. The New York Times is the third-most circulated newspaper in the country behind USA Today...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thebentmusket.com

Boston Globe: Robert Kraft in talks with Everett Mayor over possible stadium site

The Boston Globe dropped an article on Friday night that will surely intrigue New England Revolution fans. Matt Stout and Andrea Estes wrote that the Massachusetts House passed legislation on Thursday that could clear the way for Robert Kraft to build a soccer stadium for the Revolution on a waterfront property steps from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.
BOSTON, MA
independentri.com

Plans for restaurant at former Charlie O’s site reach an impasse

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NECN

Boston Issues New COVID Warning, Urges Return to Indoor Mask Wearing

COVID cases are once again creeping back up in Boston. New data released Friday from the Boston Public Health Commission shows cases are rising. Over past seven days, new COVID cases have increased by 38.9%. These new infections are driving up the city's positivity rate, which stands at just over 10%. There's also been about 151 people in the hospital with COVID each day over the past seven days.
BOSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Breakfast Nook II owner hopes location will reopen soon

Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
heritagedaily.com

The Great Molasses Flood

The North End of Boston, Massachusetts was the sight of one of the strangest and most unbelievable tragedies in modern history. In the early afternoon of January 15th, 1919, a large storage tank filled with 2.3 million (US) gallons of molasses, burst, sending a two-story flood into the streets of Boston. The rushing molasses is estimated to have been traveling around 35 mph (56km/h).
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Local pinball museum quadruples collection in first year

PAWTUCKET – Since opening a year ago, the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum in Pawtucket has more than quadrupled its collection of pinball machines and is beginning to make a national name for itself among enthusiasts of the classic game. Located in the Creative Commerce Center at 881 Main St. in...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy