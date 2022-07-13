Prime Day lightning deals live – the final deals on laptops, kitchenware and more

The Prime Day lightning deals are coming thick and fast

Amazon’s two-day deals bonanza is in full swing, and we’re seeing a slew of quickfire discounts – aka lightning deals – going live in the US and UK right now.

We’ve spent recent hours trawling the online retailer for the very best Prime Day deals, but Amazon’s lightning deals are a special brand of savings that come and go quicker than Jeff Bezos in a Blue Origin rocket.

In this live blog, we’ll be keeping track of all the best Prime Day lightning deals as and when they appear – so bookmark this page to stay in the loop – but if you’re after a comprehensive rundown of this year’s longer-lasting discounts, head over to our Prime Day 2022 hub.

As is the case with all our live blogs, this page will automatically refresh every few seconds, so feel free to sit back, relax and let those sweet Prime Day lightning deals roll in. Happy shopping, folks!

The best Prime Day deals 2022: shop these now

Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $19.99

$49.99 $19.99 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $279

$399 $279 Amazon 43-inch Fire TV: $369.99 $199.99

$369.99 $199.99 Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99

$24.99 $12.99 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11: $219 $99

$219 $99 Nutribullet GO: $34.99 $19.59

$34.99 $19.59 Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99

$49.99 $24.99 Sony WH-1000XM4: $348.00 $228.00

$348.00 $228.00 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,199 $839

$1,199 $839 Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer: $159.99 $99.99

Good morning/afternoon/evening, Prime Day shoppers!

For the next few hours, I'll be walking you through the biggest and best lightning deals that go live as we move towards the end of Amazon's two-day sale event.

Hopefully, we'll see a healthy mix of high-end hardware deals and discounts on lower-priced items as Prime day begins to wind down for some – though don't be surprised if Amazon throws up a few oddball discounts along the way.

Let's get started...

Grab an ASUS Chromebook for just £129.99 (opens in new tab)

Let’s kick things off with an excellent Chromebook deal. Amazon has the ASUS Chromebook C203XA at just $129.99 right now (opens in new tab) – some $120.00 less than the laptop’s usual $249.99 retail price. This 48% discount is only live for 11 more hours (and 25% of Amazon’s stock has already been claimed) so you’ll have to act fast if you’re keen to pick it up.

Being a Chromebook, the ASUS C203X won't rival the very best laptops for performance or high-end features, but it's instead designed for quick and easy use on the go – making it perfect for general browsing, school work, sending emails and other everyday tasks that don't require huge amounts of power. We’re live-blogging the best Prime Day laptop deals elsewhere on TechRadar right now – but this lightning deal offers unquestionably good value for money.

Croc, monsieur? (opens in new tab)

Everyone enjoys a footwear refresh, and the hottest shoes of 2022 are now an even hotter Prime Day bargain. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’re talking about Crocs – the colorful foam clogs made famous by young children and elderly gardeners the world over, which have been discounted to seriously low prices in the US (opens in new tab) as part of Amazon’s Prime Day lightning deals.

The unisex Crocband 2 clogs, for instance, are now just $34.99 (down from $49.99) (opens in new tab) in a variety of colors and sizes, while the Crocband 3 sliders have also enjoyed a price cut (opens in new tab) (down to $20.99 from $29.99).

Basically, now is the time to believe the Crocs hype.

My precioussss (opens in new tab)

We've already digressed to Crocs, so why not The Lord of the Rings?

This mega lightning deal has dropped the price of Peter Jackson's six-film Blu-ray collection from $249.99 to just $99.99 (opens in new tab). That's an almighty saving of 60%, which should provide you with all the justification you need to revisit Middle-earth in time for the arrival of Amazon's very own The Rings of Power series later this year.

Almost 80% of these bundles have already sold out, mind, so you'll have to move quicker than a hungry Nazgûl if you want to cash in on this particular lightning deal.

Save over $1,000 on this 65-inch Sony 4K OLED TV (opens in new tab)

Okay, this one's (quite literally) a biggun.

If you're feeling brave, you can save a whopping $1,100 on the 65-inch Sony A80J 4K OLED TV (opens in new tab) right now, courtesy of Amazon's 44% Prime Day markdown. Usually retailing for $2,500, this one isn't Sony's flagship 4K OLED TV – that moniker goes to the A90J – but the A80J is still a mightily impressive display that retains many of its pricier sibling's market-leading picture technologies.

Of course, at $1,399.99, this TV remains far from cheap, but at almost half price, it's no wonder that almost 40% of Amazon's stock has already sold out.