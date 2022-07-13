ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

$10 ticket turns into $2M for Montgomery County woman

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mount Gilead, N.C. — A $10 ticket turned into $2 million for a Montgomery County woman. Rosa Lilly, of Mount Gilead, bought her Bigger $pin scratch-off from Wilder Grocery on North Main...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

7 more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NC
Government
County
Montgomery County, NC
City
Mount Gilead, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodel#Wilder Grocery#Lexus
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
pommietravels.com

10 Best Freshwater Fishing Destinations in NC

Heads up: some of the links on this site are affiliate links. If you click and make a booking or purchase, I’ll make a commission (at no extra cost to you). I partner with companies I personally use and the $$ goes towards creating more awesome, free travel content.
HOBBIES
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Abby, NC Zoo rhino, loses her horn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The largest of the nine rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo looks a lot different lately.  This spring, Abby the 5,660 pounds rhino, accidentally damaged her 22 inch horn! In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith tells us what happened and it means for Abby’s future. 
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
cbs17

2 facing charges in Moore County drug bust

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two people after a drug bust Thursday in the Cameron area of Moore County. Deputies say they searched a home on the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 1 Business where they seized methamphetamine, clonazepam, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

County Of Moore Notice to Creditors and Debtors

Having qualified on 1st of April, 2022 as Administrator of the Estate of MICHAEL ANTHONY GILLESPIE, deceased, of Moore County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned, Brenton S. Begley, Administrator, on or before the 12th day of October, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate to please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Gas prices on the way down locally, nationally

Gas prices continue to fall around the country, as well as here in North Carolina. Sunday's average? 4.19 a gallon. Gas prices around the country continue to trend downward. And everyone’s noticing. According to AAA, gas prices have been falling steadily for the past month. Sunday’s national average? 4.53...
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

I-85 South crash closes lane in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 85 South was closed following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 102, near Exit 102 for Lake Road. The closure began at 3:58 p.m. and ended...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Debris on highway in Guilford County damages vehicles

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Auto repair bills are piling up for people in the Triad after driving through metal debris scattered across I-840. It happened Wednesday night. Malcom Murphy was 10 minutes from his house when he spotted four cars with blinking hazards on the side of the highway. He merged towards the other side […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy