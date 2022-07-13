$10 ticket turns into $2M for Montgomery County woman

Having qualified on 1st of April, 2022 as Administrator of the Estate of MICHAEL ANTHONY GILLESPIE, deceased, of Moore County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned, Brenton S. Begley, Administrator, on or before the 12th day of October, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate to please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO