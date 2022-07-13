Jets QB Zach Wilson breaks silence amid headlines, rumors

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is weeks away from the second NFL training camp of his young career but has been in headlines as of late for a much different non-football-related reason.

As mentioned by Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Abbey Gile, Wilson's ex-girlfriend, generated a ton of buzz when she said that the 22-year-old signal-caller allegedly cheated on her with his mom’s best friend.

Wilson had some fun with the story via an Instagram post he shared on Wednesday afternoon:

As for the young quarterback, Hendricks explained last month that he was spotted at a New York Yankees game this spring with model and influencer Nicolette Dellanno.

According to ESPN stats, Wilson finished his rookie season 31st among eligible quarterbacks with a 69.7 passer rating, 30th with a 28.2 total QBR and with just nine touchdown passes across 13 games. Such offseason stories can be fun, but passionate Jets fans won't be laughing if Wilson isn't ready to go when preseason contests begin next month.