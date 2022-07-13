Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says

Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road on Thursday, June 30, just shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George, who was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Robin Road, crashed head on into a Ford F-150. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Toyota Corolla was ejected from the vehicle, surviving the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and according to the police, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

