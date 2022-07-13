Morris City Council examines the future of the Morris Police Department.

At approximately 1:46 a.m. on July 14, 2022, a Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 75, near Odessa, MN. The vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to flee reaching speeds of 113 mph. The vehicle was pursued to a residence at Hilltop Estates in Ortonville, Minnesota, where the vehicle’s occupants fled the vehicle and entered the residence. Through an investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle’s driver was Austin Koskela, age 23, of Ortonville. It was also discovered that Koskela had an outstanding warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (MN DOC). Koskela eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident. Koskela was transported to the Lac Qui Parle County Jail. Assisting at the scene was the Ortonville Police Department. On July 15th, 2022 Koskela appeared in Big Stone County Court for the following charges:

BIG STONE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO