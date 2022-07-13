ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Morris City Council examines the future of the Morris Police Department.

By jason
 4 days ago

If all goes as planned, there will be no Morris Police Department by the end of the year. The Morris City Council approved on a 4 to 1 vote to enter into negotiations with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services. Resignations and a lack of applications have reduced...

The End of the Morris Police Department

KMRS Interim News Director Bill Eckersen discusses Tuesday’s Morris City Council meeting. Topics covered include elimination of the Morris police Department, road construction and airport improvements on this edition of Community Connection.
MORRIS, MN
