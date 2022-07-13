ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Irvine chiropractor charged with sexually assaulting 7 patients

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RB8f_0geZZ7Mt00

An Irvine chiropractor has been charged with sexually assaulting seven female patients and authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo, 60, was arrested in Virginia last week and transported to Orange County on Monday.

He was subsequently charged with seven felony counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of a professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation of a professional purpose, and 12 misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant worked at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine for about four years.

He treated one patient multiple times for chronic neck pain between April and May 2021, during which he allegedly sexually assaulted her, officials said. The victim reported the sexual assaults to Irvine police last May.

During their investigation, police identified six more sexual assault victims who has been treated by Carillo at the Irvine business between January and August 2021, including a woman who required care after being injured in a car accident, officials said.

Carillo is believed to have ties to chiropractic offices in Artesia, Los Angeles, Fountain Valley, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Irvine, Orange, Upland, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Garden Grove, Riverside and Herndon, Virginia.

“Due to Carillo’s extensive connections throughout Southern California and extending to the east coast, authorities believe there may be additional victims,” officials said.

Anyone with additional information on Carillo, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Irvine Police Detective Nate Ridlon at nridlon@cityofirvine.org.

Carillo is being held on $1 million bail and is set to be arraigned Friday.

“Vulnerable patients seeking chiropractic treatment for aches and pains should not have to worry about being sexually assaulted,” Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said. “Chiropractors and other medical professionals are trusted by their patients to treat them with the dignity and respect that they deserve. Instead, this individual preyed on their vulnerability and sexually assaulted them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of E. Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Officials announce 2 arrests in deadly robbery spree in SoCal

Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop were robbed within five hours early Monday in […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Neighbor arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Long Beach: Police

A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex on suspicion of killing her. The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Upland stabbing: Police

One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
UPLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Artesia, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
City
Fountain Valley, CA
City
Placentia, CA
City
Garden Grove, CA
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
City
Costa Mesa, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
WESTMINSTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
KTLA

‘Multiple fights,’ but no gunfire at Knott’s Berry Farm: Police

Knott’s Berry Farm closed Saturday night as the Buena Park Police Department responded to “multiple fights” at the park. While there were reports of gunfire, officers “determined there was no shooting,” police said on Facebook. “Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice,” police added. […]
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

‘Scrubs’ producer arrested for rape: LAPD

A producer and writer on television shows such as “Scrubs” and “Californication” has been arrested in Los Feliz in connection with “several sexual assaults including rape,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Eric Weinberg was arrested around noon on Thursday at a home in the 1900 block of East Edgemont Street, the LAPD said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Chiropractors#Violent Crime#Twins Chiropractic
KTLA

SoCal men plead guilty to selling ‘ghost guns’: DOJ

Two Southern California men have pleaded guilty to operating a business that built and sold unserialized AR-15-type guns, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The men, 37-year-old Travis Schlotterbeck of Fountain Valley and 29-year-old James Bradley Vlha of Norco, pleaded guilty on Thursday to “a charge of conspiracy to engage in the business of […]
NORCO, CA
KTLA

Police open fire on robbery suspects on Melrose: LAPD

At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer opened fire on a pair of robbery suspects in the Fairfax District Thursday evening. Just before 7 p.m., the officers were flagged down by a citizen who witnessed two men attempt to steal an expensive watch from a customer at a business near the intersection of Melrose […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Whittier restaurants suffering amid spree of break-ins

Orchard’s BBQ and Grill in Whittier was struck by burglars for the third time in 10 months on Thursday, the owner said. And this restaurant isn’t alone; the thieves’ tactics were also used at another nearby restaurant, according to the Whittier Police Department. To make matters worse, beyond the petty cash that was stolen, the […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

7-Eleven offers $100K reward for information in string of deadly robberies

As authorities continue their search for a gunman in a series of violent and sometimes deadly robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the Southland, the convenience store company is offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case. Two people were killed — a clerk at the Brea location and a customer in Santa Ana — […]
BREA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man fatally shot after allegedly charging at Ontario officers with weapon

Police in Ontario fatally shot a man they say charged at them with a metal object Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 4300 block of Ontario Mills Parkway, an Ontario Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Police were called because a man was said to be harassing customers with […]
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

1 dead after LASD pursuit ends with crash in South L.A.

A man is dead after a car being pursued by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crashed into his vehicle in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m., when a copper-colored four-door Kia that was being pursued by LASD units exited […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by bus on 101 Freeway in Calabasas: CHP

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas around 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa. When the woman stepped out […]
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy