ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues lose David Perron to free agency, vet signs with Red Wings

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH7Ho_0geZZ5bR00
St. Louis Blues’ David Perron celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against… Read More

ST. LOUIS – After three stints with the St. Louis Blues, David Perron is on the move once again.

The Blues lose the veteran forward to free agency as Perron has agreed to a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. The Athletic reports the annual average value of his contract is worth $4.75 million.

Perron, a 2019 Stanley Cup champion, recently wrapped up his 15th NHL season and 11th with the Blues. The Quebec native resurged his career during his previous four-year deal with the Blues, posting a 0.88 points-per-game clip over 251 contests. Perron’s 196 goals and 465 points with St. Louis rank among franchise bests, and he finished last season with a career-high 27 goals.

A report first surfaced Monday that Perron might be difficult for the Blues to retain under salary cap restrictions. According to Jeremy Rutherford, Blues beat writer for The Athletic, Perron was initially seeking a deal of at least three years with an annual $7 million price tag.

The Blues entered the free agency period of the offseason with around $9 million in cap space. Meeting Perron’s request would likely have made it tougher for the Blues to pursue additional free agents in the offseason or make trades into the next campaign.

As Perron joins the Red Wings, it marks the first time he has signed a professional hockey contract with a team outside of St. Louis. His previous two stints with the Blues ended in 2013 when he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers and in 2017 when the Blues lost him via the expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Red Wings will be Perron’s sixth career team, who also played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks after mid-career trades.

NHL free agency for the 2022 offseason opened Wednesday. The Blues have stayed busy with a flurry of moves, re-signing defenseman Nick Leddy and bringing in veterans Thomas Greiss and Noel Acciari on one-year deals. St. Louis also signed Robert Thomas to the richest contract extension in franchise history Wednesday, an eight-year deal worth $65 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Comically Sums Up The State Of The Team

It was a Wednesday night to forget in St. Louis as the hometown St. Louis Cardinals imploded late against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals got a solid start out of Adam Wainwright, who went 5.1 innings without allowing a run before giving way to the bullpen. St. Louis led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Where is Yadi? Cards catcher missing mid final season

ST. LOUIS – Beloved Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is missing a significant portion of his sendoff season. Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 17 for right knee inflammation. He hasn’t played in a game since June 15. Molina has been home in Puerto Rico resting since his injury, and it is unknown when he will return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Noel Acciari
FOX 2

Police identify victim killed after carjacking in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed in a carjacking at a Riverview grocery store Sunday. Police have identified 34-year-old Laruth Jones as the victim, who was found in a grocery store parking lot Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., Riverview and St. Louis County police rushed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Blues#Louis#The St Louis Blues#The Detroit Red Wings#Athletic#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
FOX 2

2 dead in St. Clair County collision

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Two people died in a collision Tuesday night on an Illinois highway between Millstadt and Columbia. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 158 at Douglas Road. One vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 158...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy