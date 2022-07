GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There is yet another COVID 19 variant circulating. The BA-5 variant is showing signs of reinfection at a record rate according to the CDC. And while it may be frustrating for those who are vaccinated and boosted and still get one of the COVID variants, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian Chief Medical Executive with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the vaccines are still working, "The good news is the vaccines are still incredibly effective at preventing severe outcomes like hospitalization, ICU admission even from these new sub variants of Omicron."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO