Del Rio, TX

Federal source reportedly indicates 2,258 illegal border crossings took place Tuesday

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
KFOX 14
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE PASS, TEXAS (TND) — A reporter covering the nation’s southern border captured what he said was “one of the most massive single groups” attempting to cross the border that he has ever witnessed. “The line of people went so far into the trees it’s...

kfoxtv.com

CBS DFW

U.S. Border Patrol arrests 675 migrants in less than 6 hours

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 675 migrants in less than six hours on June 30 after they illegally crossed into Texas. "A large group is a group consisting of 100 subjects or more," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. "Currently, the Del Rio Sector is responsible for over 50% of all large group apprehension in the nation. With less infrastructure and personnel than larger Border Patrol sectors, this puts a tremendous strain on our communities and keeps our agents from doing what they signed up to do - patrolling our border and keeping this...
