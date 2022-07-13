Quest Diagnostics begins monkeypox testing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quest Diagnostics began testing for Monkeypox on Wednesday nationwide. The only state where the test is not yet available is New York.

Quest developed a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that uses patients’ swab specimens to detect non-variola orthopoxviruses and monkeypox virus DNA, according to a release from Quest Diagnostics.

The company is in the process of verifying the CDC’s orthopoxvirus test and plans to make it available to healthcare providers during the month of August.

Quest is offering monkeypox testing at the company’s advanced laboratory in San Juan Capistrano. California, but can take specimens from anywhere in the country.

Quests’ monkeypox testing will increase the nationwide testing capacity through the CDC’s Laboratory Response Network (LRN), Labcorp and Mayo Clinic Laboratories, providing testing of 60,000 specimens per week by the end of July.

Quest advises that anyone who develops a rash talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested for the virus, even without direct exposure to someone with monkeypox, according to an official release from Quest.

Healthcare providers can order the monkeypox test like any other test offered by Quest Diagnostics.

Those who wish to get tested for monkeypox must consult with their healthcare provider first as they cannot go to a Quest lab and request testing, according to an official release from Quest. Quest will also report the test results electronically.

More information on the monkeypox test can be found on the Quest Diagnostics website here and the latest information on the monkeypox virus can be found on the CDC website .

