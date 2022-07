A dump truck and car collided on US-41 Wednesday morning in Negaunee. It happened at just after 8:00 in the morning at the Malton Road intersection. Negaunee Police say an 80-year-old Ishpeming man drove the dump truck into the path of a 27-year-old Champion man who was going down the highway. He was injured and was taken to UP Health System-Bell for treatment, while the dump truck driver was not hurt but was given a ticket for failing to yield.

