Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says

By Emily Van de Riet
WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia home Thursday, according to officials. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the child’s parents were both...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 8

Yvette Cooper
3d ago

Your child should have always come first, now you will pay for negligence and having drugs in your house around your child, I hope you enjoy prison!!!

Reply
7
Me
3d ago

That poor baby. I would’ve gladly taken that baby off their hands and given it love and a home so they could go about their business of ruining their own lives. Such a shame.

Reply
3
