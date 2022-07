The Pittsburgh Penguins will be entering the season as one of the oldest teams in the NHL after trades and signings this offseason. Faced with some difficult decisions, GM Ron Hextall has apparently chosen that the path back to winning a Stanley Cup is sticking with their veterans and adding a few more. It’s certainly an eyebrow raising decision since they haven’t won a playoff series since 2018.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO