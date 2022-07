ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The birdies that flowed so freely for Viktor Hovland over the first three days of the British Open dried up in the final round. The 24-year-old Norwegian managed only one birdie on the Old Course on Sunday, when he started in a tie for the lead with Rory McIlroy. He ended up tied for fourth place with Tommy Fleetwood after a 2-over 74.

GOLF ・ 32 MINUTES AGO