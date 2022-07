A pair of college softball programs are in line to begin the reclassification process from the NAIA to become NCAA Division II programs. An announcement from the NCAA on Thursday noted that Thomas More University, the University of South Carolina Beaufort, and Westmont College have all been accepted into the reclassification process to eventually become full D2 members. The three-year process will begin for the schools with the 2022-23 academic year.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO