Little Rock, AR

Arkansas gas prices down double digits over the last week

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer rages on in the Natural State, the prices at the pump are continuing to trickle downward.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $4.23. Currently, the state average is down 2 cents from the average on Tuesday.

The current state average is also down 12 cents compared to a week ago and 31 cents from the average a month ago.

For drivers who use diesel, the current average in Arkansas is $5.24 which is down 8 cents from the average a week ago.

Currently, for drivers in central Arkansas, the cheapest prices can be found in Little Rock where the average is currently $4.16. In Hot Springs the average is $4.21 while in Pine Bluff the current average is $4.32.

Across the state, the county with the cheapest gas prices currently is Greene County where the average is $3.84. The county with the cheapest gas is Montgomery County which has an average of $4.60.

In the United States, the most expensive gas is currently in California which has an average of $6.03 and Georgia has the cheapest average price in the country at $4.14.

For more information on the cheapest gas prices near you, check out our Gas Tracker.

Comments / 2

Ron Brown
4d ago

it's still high compared to last year it was more cheaper when Donald Trump was in office and food wasn't as high either so it's still not good

Reply
2
