Clinton County, PA

Police: Store employee charged with stealing over $400 in merchandise

By Rayna McGlynn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODWARD TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — An employee at a Clinton County mini-mart is facing charges after police say he stole many items from the facility including food, drinks, and cigarettes. According to the Woodward...

12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Man leads police on high-speed chase with 10-month-old in vehicle

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Sunbury man allegedly had a 10-month-old child in his vehicle on Thursday when he led police on a high-speed pursuit for half a mile in Shamokin Dam. Edward Francis Ozga, 34, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. July 14 when the pursuit ended near the Villa Teresa II restaurant in the Colonial Plaza on Routes 11/15. Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Woman charged with felony retail theft for stealing donut rings

Muncy, Pa. — A Pennsdale woman with a previous record was charged with felony retail theft for stealing donut rings from Sheetz. State police at Montoursville say Laura M. Faivre, 40, was at the Muncy store the morning of July 7 when she used the self-check register to ring up two donut rings but then canceled the transaction. Faivre then handed the donut rings, totaling $3.38, to her husband who...
MUNCY, PA
Clinton, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Clinton County, PA
Clinton County, PA
Woman charged for felony retail theft for stealing more than $260 of groceries

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove woman was charged with a felony count of retail theft after allegedly stealing more than $260 of groceries on two separate occasions. Police say Oshja C. Little, 31, of Selinsgrove, left Weis Markets in Selinsgrove on May 24 with a cart of more than $223 of groceries. Surveillance video showed Little leaving the store with various items that were not paid for, according to the affidavit. On June 27, Little returned to the store and left with a plastic shopping bag containing $40 of unpaid for merchandise. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Little was charged with a felony due to having previous retail theft charges in Allegheny County. She was arraigned in front of District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $5,000 monetary. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
Fire destroys home on Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township

Updated 10:54 p.m. to include fundraiser information for the couple displaced by the fire Lycoming Township, Pa. — A three-alarm fire in a structure on the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming Township has prompted the evacuation of the building, according to reports over the Lycoming County Public Safety scanner. Just after 6 p.m., calls went out to dispach emergency personnel. According to police dispatch, the fire started in a garage and then fully engulfed the home. Reports are that the home is the parsonage of Fairlawn Church. No injuries were reported. A GoFundMe campaign has already been started for the couple, Bill and Julie Bota, who were displaced by the fire.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Pa. man beaten to death, three charged with homicide

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people. According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred in the 400 block of Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. As stated in court documents, a...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Woman lost $1,200 in eBay camper scam

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman in Tioga County lost $1,200 in an eBay scam. Troopers said April Roy, age 41, reported a potential case of fraud in Charleston Township in June. Investigators said Roy attempted to buy a camper with $1,200 in prepaid eBay...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
Three charged for homicide in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — Three individuals in Northumberland County were charged Wednesday for a homicide from 2020. State police at Milton say they charged Dorothy Huffman, 44, Thomas Huffman, 45, and a 17-year-old male with criminal homicide in relation to the January 2020 incident on Groover Road in Delaware Township. Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for PSP Milton, said all three individuals were taken to Northumberland County Prison this morning. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Fight breaks out in parking lot following hearings in attempted homicide case

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fight broke out outside the Northumberland County Administration Building following the hearings for suspects in an attempted homicide case. Reggie Houseal, 19, and Isaac Holley both waived their hearings while Francky Riche and Anthony Moultrie had their hearings postponed because they didn't have...
SUNBURY, PA
More assault charges for Williamsport teacher

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — New charges were filed against a teacher from the Williamsport Area School District. Williamsport Police filed ten new charges against Christopher Yoder Tuesday after a student says he assaulted her while she was in 8th grade. Yoder was charged last year with unlawful contact with a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Route 219 crash sends one to hospital in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Highway) Wednesday morning. According to the Grampian Penn, Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, a tractor-trailer rolled over which caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Route 219 has now reopened. The […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Coroner reports construction worker's death

State College, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner says a 42-year-old construction worker died Thursday of blunt force trauma after falling from an open window at a demolition site. Coroner Scott A. Sayers said Joshua Farkas of Maryland was working construction at the former Days Inn on Pugh Street...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

