Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

Dry today through Saturday. A minor disturbance of showers and storms coming out of IL tomorrow will move through IN, but runs out of gas before getting here. We may need to keep an eye on the sky overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning for a renegade shower in far SW OH, but really we think we turn out dry all the way through. Temps will be above normal, but humidity stays low, at least the next 2 days.

3 DAYS AGO