ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 SC men defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around CLT out of $450K+

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBWVE_0geZUuha00

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Three South Carolina men who defrauded Lowe’s stores in and around Charlotte out of nearly $500,000 have pled guilty and been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Manning resident Bobby Cherry, and Sumter residents Russell Calvin and Michael Montgomery to each serve at least two years in prison and pay back the more than $450,000 after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Documents showed from 2019 to 2020 the three men conspired to defraud Lowe’s across the southern U.S. including in Mecklenburg County and Union County by creating fake business accounts for landscaping and home improvement companies.

Goods were also fraudulently purchased at stores in Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, and Iredell counties, records show.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Man fires gun inside North Carolina comedy club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man shot a gun inside an Uptown Charlotte comedy club Saturday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. It happened just after 9 pm. at the Comedy Zone on the 900 block of North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard. Police said the suspect “brandished a firearm inside the business” and “discharged […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Someone in Charlotte just won $1 million following Saturday's lottery drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clt#South Carolina#North Carolina#Charlotte#Fraud
WCNC

7 more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Panthers project fallout continues as Tepper company files complaint against York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of David Tepper's companies entangled in the failed Panthers HQ project in Rock Hill is now firing back against York County in court. In June 2022, the county sued three of the team owner's companies, claiming they misused $21 million of public funding on the project. The county's suit claims the money was set aside to expand Mt. Gallant Road, which was tied to the project. But the county's suit said Tepper's companies didn't use the funds for the project's budget. The county suit also placed blame on the City of Rock Hill for failing to issue necessary bonds, and that it led to both Tepper and the city to start pointing fingers over whose fault it was.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman accused of assault seriously hurt while being transported to jail, Pineville police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was seriously hurt while being transported by officers to the Mecklenburg County jail after her arrest early Sunday morning, Pineville police say. Police said they responded to Willow Ridge Apartments around 12:25 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call where they found Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who they say appeared to be intoxicated.
PINEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

Purple paint is the new sign for no trespassing in SC

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A recently-passed law now allows South Carolinians to mark parts of their property with purple paint in place of no trespassing signs. The markings must be painted to immovable, permanent objects that are not more than 100 yards apart and easily visible to anyone approaching the property.
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

States sending the most people to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy