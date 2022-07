If you have traveled the highways that are marked as Adventure Cycling routes, (route 76) you have no doubt encountered an increasing number of cyclists riding across the country. Since I am an avid cyclist, it is fun to see where the cyclists are from and where they are going. The Central Baptist Church bicycle campground, located in a grassy area just a block from 10th and Harrison, in Great Bend, provides an oasis for weary travelers.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO