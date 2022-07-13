Arkansas gas prices down double digits over the last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer rages on in the Natural State, the prices at the pump are continuing to trickle downward.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $4.23. Currently, the state average is down 2 cents from the average on Tuesday.

The current state average is also down 12 cents compared to a week ago and 31 cents from the average a month ago.

For drivers who use diesel, the current average in Arkansas is $5.24 which is down 8 cents from the average a week ago.

Currently, for drivers in central Arkansas, the cheapest prices can be found in Little Rock where the average is currently $4.16. In Hot Springs the average is $4.21 while in Pine Bluff the current average is $4.32.

Across the state, the county with the cheapest gas prices currently is Greene County where the average is $3.84. The county with the cheapest gas is Montgomery County which has an average of $4.60.

In the United States, the most expensive gas is currently in California which has an average of $6.03 and Georgia has the cheapest average price in the country at $4.14.

For more information on the cheapest gas prices near you, check out our Gas Tracker .

