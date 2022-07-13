Filthy Baltimore Cop Who Sent Innocent Man to Jail Gets 21 Months

A Maryland school teacher who allegedly posed as a Park Police officer to harass and assault gay men at a D.C. park has been indicted on hate crime charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Michael Thomas Pruden, 48, faces five counts of assault on federal land, one count of impersonating a federal officer and a hate crimes sentencing enhancement that could make his sentencing more severe if convicted. The feds say he purposefully targeted Malcolm X Park, also known as Meridian Hill Park, because it’s known locally as a hookup spot for gay men. In five separate assaults between 2018 and 2021, Pruden allegedly shined a light in the men’s faces, gave them “police-style directives,” and sprayed the men with an unnamed “chemical irritant.” Pruden, who was reportedly an elementary school teacher in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was arrested in Virginia on Thursday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO