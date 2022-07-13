ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filthy Baltimore Cop Who Sent Innocent Man to Jail Gets 21 Months

 4 days ago
Former Baltimore Police sergeant Keith Gladstone admits he helped plant a BB gun on a man hit by a cop car, sending him to jail for almost a year. He admits he stole drugs...

foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old murder suspect claims self-defense; charging documents reveal details

BALTIMORE (WBFF-TV) — We're learning more about the 15-year-old suspect's background and the events leading up to Timothy Reynolds' death. FOX45 News is not identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile. But we can say he attends Digital Harbor High School. He's accused of first-degree murder and his attorneys call it a case of self-defense.
Bay Net

PGPD Arrest And Charge Man For Murdering His Coworker

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department today located and arrested a man wanted for fatally shooting his coworker on Thursday. The suspect is 29-year-old Aaren Butler of District Heights. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Fred Graham of...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee worker charged in death of man wielding bat feared for his safety, lawyers say

BALTIMORE -- Lawyers for a teenager charged in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a bat at a downtown Baltimore intersection last week said the boy feared for his life and that his first-degree murder charge should be dropped. Timothy Reynolds, 48, died July 7 after he was shot during a dispute with squeegee workers near the corner of Light and Conway streets. Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Off-Duty Officers Shoot, Kill Armed Person at the Wharf: DC Police

Off-duty police officers shot and killed a person pointing a gun Saturday night at the Wharf in Washington, D.C., authorities said. Another person, described as a "witness" who appeared to be with the person fatally shot, also suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

School Teacher Indicted on Hate Crime Charge for Assaulting Gay Men in D.C. Park

A Maryland school teacher who allegedly posed as a Park Police officer to harass and assault gay men at a D.C. park has been indicted on hate crime charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Michael Thomas Pruden, 48, faces five counts of assault on federal land, one count of impersonating a federal officer and a hate crimes sentencing enhancement that could make his sentencing more severe if convicted. The feds say he purposefully targeted Malcolm X Park, also known as Meridian Hill Park, because it’s known locally as a hookup spot for gay men. In five separate assaults between 2018 and 2021, Pruden allegedly shined a light in the men’s faces, gave them “police-style directives,” and sprayed the men with an unnamed “chemical irritant.” Pruden, who was reportedly an elementary school teacher in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was arrested in Virginia on Thursday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

28-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man was gunned down in Baltimore's O'Donnell Heights neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Fortview Way to investigate a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m., police said.Once they arrived at the location, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person shot, killed In Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
