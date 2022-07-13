ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport business celebrates 50 years

 4 days ago
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A business is celebrating five decades of serving slices of heaven to locals. Tony's Delicatessen, on Washington Boulevard, is partying it up. The business began 50 years...

Michele White
3d ago

The best place to buy your meat and oh. the cookies are the best. The people that work there are friendly so helpful. Really like shopping there. Only place I buy my hamburger and other meats

Newswatch 16

Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A walk to raise awareness about addiction and overdoses took place in Schuylkill County Saturday. The 7th annual Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet event was held at the Owl Creek Reservoir on Owl Creek Road in Tamaqua. It all began in 2016 as a...
TAMAQUA, PA
abc27.com

‘Work ‘n Camp’ program now offered at Pa. amusement resort

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvanian amusement resort is getting creative with solutions for worker shortages. Knoebels Amusement Resort announced Thursday they will be starting a Work ‘n Camp program. Employees hired in for this program will work 40-hour weeks in either ride operations or food service departments from July 31 through September 3.
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual Chicken BBQ in Luzerne County

DUPONT, Pa. — A tradition decades in the making took place in Luzerne County Saturday. Holy Mother of Sorrows Church held its 60th annual chicken barbeque in Dupont. Volunteers with the church were very busy on this hot day, barbequing chicken at the Frank Bednash Memorial Hall on Wyoming Avenue for the event.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new eye doctor to Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC administrators have added a new team member to their optometry team in Williamsport. Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., will work with Dr. David Frey at UPMC Ophthalmology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport. Dr. Yan received her doctorate in optometry and master's of vision science from...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Hockey Tournament to Help Cancer Patients

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a foot hockey tournament took place to help those with cancer Saturday. The competition went down at the Quality Hill Playground on Hill Street in Nanticoke. This was the ninth year for the Puck Cancer event. Its goal is to provide financial...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Kissinger Claims Win #4 at Clinton County

MILL HALL, PA – Ryan Kissinger of Bloomsburg is a contender for the season RaceSaver Sprint Car championship as he claimed this fourth win on Friday night at Clinton County. “We are having fun and just focus on one race at a time,” said Kissinger in Victory. Travis McClelland of Littlestown won his second feature event of the season in the Central PA Legends division. Other winners included Lock Haven’s Jeffrey Weaver in the 270 Micro Sprints, Scranton’s Johnny Smith in the 600 Micro Sprints and Shawn Stahl of New Columbia in the 4 Cylinder Division.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fellowship Church Hosts Touch-a-Truck Event

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time, Fellowship Church in Luzerne County's Back Mountain hosted a special community event Saturday. A touch-a-truck event that spanned a large grassy area next to the church on Hildebrandt Road in Dallas Township. Organizers with the church say the purpose of this...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Workers volunteer to help feed the hungry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Employees from Labels by Pulizzi, a business in Williamsport, spent the day volunteering at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Vince Pulizzi says he and his employees want to help the local community during tough times. "A lot of families are really feeling the squeeze and struggling...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle ripped in two on Interstate 80

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces. It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Williamsport K-9 Tacoma awarded body armor

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A K-9 with the Williamsport Bureau of Police received a bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to a donation from a charitable non-profit organization known as ‘Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’. Williamsport police’s K-9, Tacoma, (pictured below) received their vest through a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Fabridam Repairs Finishing Next Week, Boating Season Soon

SUNBURY – Lake Augusta has had some noticeably higher levels lately, and turns out its very good news for boaters. State DCNR officials said Friday the repair to bag six of the fabridam is expected to be completed by the end of next week. This means the start of the shortened boating season should start by the end of this month.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Portion of Susquehanna Trail near Warrior Run School District closes for construction

Watsontown, Pa. — A portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) is closed in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a roadwork project. On Thursday, July 14, Susquehanna Trail was closed between Route 1006 (Rovendale Drive) and Route 54, while the contractor for the Warrior Run School District began work to reconstruct a portion of Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and the entry way into the Warrior Run School District complex.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Summer reading in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This week is national summer learning week; dedicated to making sure kids don't fall behind over the summer. On Tuesday, Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub read Summer Days and Nights to children at the South Wilkes-Barre Child Development Center in Hanover Township. Organizers say these events...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC adds new OB/GYN to Williamsport team

UPMC has welcomed a women's health specialist in Jennifer Marshalek, D.O., F.A.C.O.O.G., who joins the Obstetrics and Gynecology team in Williamsport. Dr. Marshalek, born and raised in Montoursville, Pa., received her medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Mo., and completed an obstetric and gynecological surgery residency and internship with Metro Health Hospital, Wyoming, Mich. Most recently, Dr. Marshalek practiced with Tanner Health System, Carrollton, Ga.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
