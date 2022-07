The Miami Heat has been at the center of trade talks all summer long. Most of that attention has been on either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. Would the Miami Heat be in a better spot to go after Kyrie Irving and give up less? The star point guard is reportedly only drawing interest from the Los Angeles Lakers. Could the Heat beat a Russell Westbrook centric offer and not have to give up Tyler Herro? Tobin and Leroy discuss.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO