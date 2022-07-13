Tippecanoe Superior Circuit Court Judge Rules On Sheriff Kelly Commissary Issue

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A judge’s ruling says that the Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly can’t keep the profits from jail commissary sales. The ruling came months after the state ordered the Republican sheriff to pay $329,000 for the misuse of commissary money. The judge’s recent ruling...
Police say a female inmate was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police investigating deadly shooting in Michigan City. Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Overdose deaths rise in St. Joseph...
After a recount, the results of the Republican primary race for the Indiana House District 32 seat did not change. The recount confirmed that Fred Glynn, a Hamilton County councilor from Carmel, narrowly defeated Suzie Jaworowski, a Fishers resident and former state director for President Donald Trump’s campaign. “I...
Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
LOGANSPORT, IN – Noah Schafer, the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney, announced that Kimberly Jo Brook, Logansport, was found guilty by a six-person jury of Unlawful Possession of a Legend Drug, Obstruction of Justice, Driving While Suspended, and Resisting Law Enforcement. The conviction followed a one-day trial presented by Deputy...
MUNCIE, I.N. (WXIN) — The Muncie Police Department said it is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man, whose body was found one day after he was reported missing, as a homicide. A close family member said the 19-year-old is the third victim in his family killed this week.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, a Frankfort Police Department Officer recognized 20-year-old, Torrence Edwards of Frankfort who is wanted on felony warrants stemming from cases in Frankfort. Once Edwards locked eyes with our officer, he ran. The FPD Officer called for assistance from Lebanon Police Department Quickly responding were members...
(TNS) — Police Chief Dion Campbell hopes to get a series of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city to fill a big gap in Northwest Indiana. Most other lakefront communities already have them, with the notable exception of Chesterton. "We're the missing link," Campbell said. Gary has...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne protestors are outraged that Indiana is piling more restrictions on what they say is their human right. “A lot of people who are for the overturn, I don’t think entirely understand what it means because it’s an umbrella law and that covers medical privacy,” protestor Tiffany Goller said.
Karen Sutton school board member for the Community Schools of Frankfort has been appointed to the Legislative Committee of the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA). The purpose of the Legislative Committee is to direct the development of the annual legislative priorities and foundational statements that will guide the Association’s advocacy efforts in the coming year.
INDIANAPOLIS — A robbery caught on the cameras of workers in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office ended in the arrest of three men Monday. Two of the men were on pretrial release at the time. A probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in the case details what the victim...
St. Joseph County Police discovered meth, heroin, marijuana, and more while on patrol. It happened on Wednesday, July 13, just after 4 a.m., in South Bend. Officials say that an officer saw two people, approached them, and watched them quickly walk away. The two were behind a box truck. Officers...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were arrested on Wednesday morning after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a pickup truck, the St. Joseph County Police Department announced. Just after 4 a.m., an officer on patrol saw two people behind a box truck at a business on...
An Elkhart woman has been charged with neglect after her child died last year. It happened on February 7, 2021, when police were called to a hotel on Cassopolis Street, on reports of an unresponsive child. The infant was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and pronounced dead. The woman, 26-year-old...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo attorney, accused of driving while drunk and being involved in an accident with a motorcycle, reportedly tried to hide the odor of alcohol on his breath by drinking out of a deputy’s coffee cup when he thought the deputy wasn’t looking.
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bikers rode through three Indiana counties on Saturday for the sixth annual Libby and Abby benefit ride. The event honors 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German, whose murders in Delphi remain unsolved. The ride went from the Kitley Inn on Indianapolis' east side through...
South Bend leaders are putting their foot down when it comes to synthetic drugs being sold to children. This Phillips 66 is one of two gas stations visited by police where they spoke with the owner. It’s part of how the city is once again going to enforce the "not...
