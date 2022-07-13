Tippecanoe Superior Circuit Court Judge Rules On Sheriff Kelly Commissary Issue

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.

