St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols started the past five games and went 6-for-19 with 2 home runs, a double, a walk, and four strikeouts in that stretch. Nolan Gorman will replace Pujols at DH on Friday and hit seventh. Paul Goldschmidt will start on first base again.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO