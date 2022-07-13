ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 69, falls under own moving car in accident at Santa Clarita gas station

 4 days ago
EMBED <> More Videos Man, 69, falls under own moving car at Santa Clarita gas station

SAUGUS, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- A 69-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was run over by his own car in a freak accident at a Santa Clarita gas station.

The man had stopped at a Chevron station near Bouquet Canyon and Soledad Canyon roads in Saugus on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m.

As he got out to fill the tank, he realized his car was rolling backwards.

He jumped back in. But instead of pumping the brakes, he accidentally jammed on the gas, sending the car backwards into oncoming traffic.

Another vehicle slammed into his car, sending him tumbling out of the vehicle and into the street. At that point, his own car rolled over him.

He was brought to a local hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

SANTA CLARITA, CA
