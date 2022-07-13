ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

NextEra requests to construct and operate transmission line in SWMO

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest filed an application to construct, install, own, operate and maintain nine miles of transmission line in Barton & Jasper County.

The Missouri Public Service Commission says Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than August 5.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff.

To learn more about the project, click here.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

