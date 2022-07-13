ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GafH_0geZPzIG00

A four-year-old boy died in an ATV crash in Central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at about 4:45 p.m. on 83rd Street, east of Hwy. 25. The crash was about one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the four-year-old, from Pierz, was driving a Yamaha ATV east on 83rd Street with a six-year-old boy riding as a passenger. The child lost control on the gravel road, rolling the ATV.

Prior to it rolling, the six-year-old jumped off the ATV. The four-year-old was ejected. Immediate life-saving attempts were made but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the six-year-old was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the lowest legal age limit for riding an ATV on public lands is 12. However, those who are accompanied by a parent or guardian and have the permission from the owner of the vehicle can operate an ATV.

In addition, those who are younger than 18 riding an ATV are required to wear a helmet.

It remains unknown at this time whose property the children were riding on at the time, or if either of them were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierz, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Pierz, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Morrison County, MN
Buckman, MN
Accidents
Pierz, MN
Accidents
Morrison County, MN
Accidents
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Buckman, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buckman, MN
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
MOORHEAD, MN
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Traffic Accident
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

One person died Tuesday after a head-on collision on Highway 27 near Little Falls. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, around noon on July 12th, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 27 in Pike Creek Township. A 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback driven by 79-year-old Shirley Friebe of Eagle Bend was traveling east. The other vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Logan Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa and was traveling west.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Kat Kountry 105

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
BRAINERD, MN
gowatertown.net

Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
FREEPORT, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy