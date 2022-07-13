ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Former TPS board members issue statement, urge current members to serve the students

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5xHa_0geZOSpG00

TULSA, Okla. — Seventeen former members of the Tulsa Public Schools board have released a statement, urging current board members to focus on the students and not situations involving multiple board members and Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

You can read the full statement below:

To Those Serving on Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education

In the over 135 years of our collective service on the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, never once has there been a meeting like that held on July 11, 2022. Every signer can remember passionate disagreement, uncomfortable situations, even palpable tension in the room in the many, many school board meetings where we presided as board members. But not one of us can recall anything like what occurred this past Monday. Public servants seated at a board table, members of a collective body who by its very nature must put politics aside to assure that Tulsa’s students succeed – shouting at one another and voting down items whose sole purpose is to serve our children – some of the City’s most beloved programs, a bond sale yielding hundreds of thousands of tax payer approved dollars needed to prepare for the new school year, teacher and employee contracts, all of it and more – shut down. In the name of what? To serve whom? Towards what outcome?

For so many years the Tulsa Public School Board has been a diverse group of leaders who support, enable and recognize the amazing work of students and educators and also decide incredibly difficult issues. But board members have never jeopardized the immediate future of our district, its students, families and employees as if they were pawns in a political game.

The formal duty of the Board is to direct the policy and strategic planning for the district and ensure the Superintendent and her team use public dollars to serve students. Our code of ethics dictates that we “remember always that our first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending public schools.” These responsibilities and the moral duty of basic decency among elected officials who serve students – our next generation Tulsans – were completely renounced Monday night.

As former members of the board we urge you to get back on the road of the hard, but invaluable and rewarding work of serving students and not personal disputes or politics. This cannot wait until the next board election – the board has to work together now. Our kids don’t have a dress rehearsal. Our City fails without public education, the future of our community is not sustainable without a strong local school board who uses student success as their compass at all times.

Public service is a good and noble cause but there is a heightened duty when our public service is to students who are relying on us to give them the opportunity and the tools to become successful community members. We, the undersigned, are here to help in every way we can but this is your time to come together and do the hardest part of leading: find common ground, find compromise, and put the best interests of kids first. We know it can be done.

Lana Turner Addison 12 years

Anna America 2 years

Oma Jean Copeland 7 years

Cindy Decker 4 years

Doug Dodd 11 years

Bobbie Gray Elliot 16 years

Ruth Ann Fate 24 years

Brian Hosmer 2 years

Brian Hunt 4 years

Shawna Keller 8 years

Judy Eason McIntyre 16 years

Cathy Newsome 16 years

Jim Payne 3 years

Michael Pierce 8 years

Suzanne Schreiber 8 years

Amy Shelton 2 years

Jania Wester 2 years

Statement from Tulsa Association of Elementary School Principals

Dear Tulsa Public Schools Board Members,

On behalf of the Tulsa Association of Elementary School Principals, we thank you for your service to Tulsa Public Schools. We stand in support of Dr. Gist and the work we have all done together throughout her tenure. Also, we stand in support of the students, families, teachers, support staff, and leaders of Tulsa Public Schools. We ask you to reconsider the items that were not approved at the July 11th school board meeting. These items are vital to a strong start to the school year. Non-approval of critical funds to purchase classroom supplies, instructional materials, as well as funds for school-site level projects will have ongoing impact for students and families.

During these difficult times, we have an opportunity to come together to show our families and Tulsa that we are resilient and stronger together. We hope you find it in your heart to be a part of the solution to come together and be the example of how we put students first, how we solve challenges in healthy ways and how we model that even through adversity we are on the same team. We encourage you to approve these items swiftly during your special meeting on July 14.

Thank you for your time and consideration in this difficult time,

Tulsa Association of Elementary School Principals

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee student graduates Air Force JROTC Cyber Academy

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee High School student Cadet An Nguyen graduated from the Air Force Junior ROTC Cyber Academy on July 15, Muskogee Public Schools announced. Nyguen was selected for the scholarship in May. She is among eight students from Oklahoma to receive the scholarship. The scholarship provides an...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former Oklahoma State Auditor Outlines Process Ahead Of TPS Audit

As the state gets ready to audit Tulsa Public Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones explained what the process will look like. The state auditor's office said it would be inappropriate to comment during an ongoing investigation, so News On 6 spoke with Oklahoma’s previous state auditor to learn more about the process. Jones served as the State Auditor while Mary Fallin was governor from 2011 to 2019. He said getting an audit request directly from the governor does not happen often.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa schools a winner in the federal COVID funding

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for an audit of the spending of federal emergency COVID-19 money by the Tulsa Public Schools. Tulsa Public Schools received $205.3 million in federal COVID money, or $6,304 per pupil. Oklahoma's schools received $2.1 billion overall in pandemic relief funding. By comparison, Broken Arrow school district – 14 miles from Tulsa – received $26.6 million, or $1,432 per pupil.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

North Tulsa Construction School begins building first house

TULSA, Okla. — A program to help formerly incarnated people reached a major milestone today. Saturday morning, students from the North Tulsa Construction School began building their first house. The program teams students, nonprofits and other supporters to teach former prisoners new skills so they can return to the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent says she will not resign

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says she will not leave her post, despite calls for her resignation from school board members. “This is my home. I’m completely dedicated to the work we are doing!” Gist told the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tps
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Dewey School Board Members Resign

Two members of the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education resign. The news came as a shock at the end of a regular DPS meeting as Board President David Chancellor and Board Member Ryan Higbee handed in their letters of resignation on Monday night. Pictured right: Dewey Public Schools Board...
DEWEY, OK
Washington Examiner

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent faces calls to resign over Facebook post

A school board member in Oklahoma wants to see the superintendent resign following political Facebook posts. Dr. Jerry Griffin of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education called on Dr. Deborah Gist, his superintendent, to resign Tuesday. This comes after Griffin walked out of a board meeting on Monday, along with two other board members.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Ethics
tulsatoday.com

Stealing state site connects the dots

Launched the first of June, a new investigative site in Oklahoma connects the detailed dots on Oklahoma Political Power Players. From massive corruption within the state’s educational establishment to the cannabis industry’s growing influence, to the construction industry’s “big dog” ability to under bid, over bill and skate consequences apparently by political influence before and after elections, the The V1SUT Vantage series How to Steal a State names the players, follows the money and makes a compelling case that may, if major media and voters are awake, bring justice to Oklahoma. How to Steal a State also highlights election campaign finance reform desperately needed to separate dark money independent expenditures from “official” campaigns.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sharks in the Park held in downtown Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Chamber of Commerce and the Oklahoma Aquarium wrapped up their annual community festival, ‘Sharks in the Park.’. July is a month long celebration, called ‘Sharklahoma’, where Jenks and the Oklahoma Aquarium celebrated their partnership - and the fact that the aquarium holds the only bull shark exhibit in the western hemisphere.
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 experiences low water pressure, asks resident to conserve water

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 (RWD 4) issued an alert due to low water and low water pressure throughout RWD 4. Thomas Faulk, the business manager for RWD 4, told FOX23 they are asking residents to participate in a voluntary water conservation. Faulk explained this means residents should cut down on nonessential water use, such as watering your grass, using your sprinkler system or filling your pools. Faulk added that household water uses, such as showers and drinking water, is considered essential and residents should still be able to use water for those needs.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy