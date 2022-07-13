ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Officer Facing Federal Drug, Weapon Charges: DOJ

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

A Baltimore police officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest for allegedly conspiring to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in the Baltimore area, authorities say.

A criminal complaint alleges that Steven Umberto Angelini, 41, conspired with members of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle club beginning in January 2022 to distribute the drugs, according to the Department of Justice.

Angelini reached out to a co-conspirator, who was the president of the Maryland club on Jan. 6, 2022, by text and offered to sell them oxycodone, prosecutors said.

Angelini allegedly mentioned in the exchange that he was trying to get cocaine but his former supplier, who worked with the co-conpsirator, had been killed. Angelini then exchanged the oxycodone to the co-conspirator for $100 and cocaine.

He offered to exchange information on the supplier's killing twice in exchange for narcotics, and the co-conspirator asked Angelini to obtain sensitive information relating to the homicide, the DOJ noted.

The next day, Angelini sent the co-conspirator information on the homicide and continued to provide details on the investigation and purchase of narcotics over the next several days, prosecutors said.

Communication between the co-conspirator and Angelini then ceased until April 8, 2022, when Angelini offered to sell them a ghost gun in exchange for cash and narcotics, they added. Hollow point ammunition was also offered.

The co-conspirator asked Angelini to deliver the firearm to another conspirator later that day, where he received the requested drugs and cash.

Angelini allegedly continued to provide oxycodone to the original co-conspirator, and while at a gun shop contacted them again to ask for cocaine in exchange for purchasing firearm accessories and ammunition.

This continued on until May 4, 2022, according to the DOJ, when Angelini offered to sell more oxycodone to the co-conspirator after visiting a pain clinic and filling a prescription.

If convicted, Angelini faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

