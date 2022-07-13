ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gas prices fall sharply across the MS Coast. Here are the cheapest spots for fuel.

By Mona Moore
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago



If you’re planning to take a vacation anytime soon, a road trip may not be such a bad idea.

In the last month, Mississippi gas prices have fallen 35 cents per gallon, according to AAA . That’s an average savings of $5.50 per fill up.

Granted, it won’t be like the good ol’ days of 2021 when the average price of gas was $2.76, but the state is moving in the right direction.

The current trend is especially noteworthy since Mississippi broke the highest recorded average for a gallon of fuel just one month ago. On June 12, the average price along the Coast was $4.51 per gallon and the state’s record-breaking average was $4.52 per gallon.

The news is even better along the Mississippi Coast where gas prices typically run lower than the rest of the state. While Mississippi’s current average for a gallon of gas is $4.15 (one of the lowest averages in the U.S.), prices along the Coast average $4.09 per gallon, a 2-cent drop overnight and 33 cents less than last week.

The decrease began at the same time millions hit the road on July 4, but an increase in demand usually means higher prices at the pump, according to Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.

“But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel, “ added Gross. “Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

Harrison and Jackson counties have cheaper gas than Hancock County, according to AAA.

Here’s which gas stations currently has the lowest prices on the Coast, according to GasBuddy .

  • $3.67 at Logan’s One Stop, 105 U.S. Hwy. 11, Poplarville

  • $3.68 at Ramey’s Marketplace, 100 U.S. Hwy. 11 N., Poplarville

  • $3.76 at Sam’s Club, 10431 Old U.S. Hwy. 49, Gulfport

  • $3.78 at Petro, 7204 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier

  • $3.79 at Lucky Clover, 1424 U.S. Hwy. 90, Gautier

  • $379 at Brown’s Corner Store, 7000 Bayou Cumbest Road, Moss Point

  • $3.83 at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 11377 U.S. Hwy. 49, Gulfport

  • $3.83 at Walmart, 4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

  • $3.83 at Dodge’s Store, 824 U.S. Hwy. 90, Gautier

  • $3.85 at Shell, 2608 U.S. Hwy. 90, Gautier

  • $3.85 at Chevron, 12486 U.S. Hwy. 49, Gulfport

  • $3.85 at Marathon, 819 U.S. Hwy. 90, Gautier

  • $3.85 at Circle K, 110015 U.S. Hwy. 49 S., Gulfport

  • $3.85 at Exxon, 11298 U.S. Hwy. 49, Gulfport

  • $3.85 at Exxon, 2301 U.S. Hwy. 90, Gautier

still over 2 dollars more than it was when President Biden took office. So still way to high.

