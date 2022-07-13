ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prevent your cellphone from overheating

By Craig Proffer
 4 days ago
HANOVER, GERMANY – MARCH 05: A visitor tries out a Microsoft-driven Nokia smartphone next to a symbol of a cloud at the Deutsche Telekom stand the day before…

UTAH (ABC4) – We try not to state the obvious but, it’s hot outside.

ABC4’s Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday and will hold through Thursday at midnight. Areas impacted include the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, and Salt Lake Valley. These areas are looking at back-to-back days of above-average triple-digit heat.

With these extreme temperatures, it’s important not only to protect yourself, but your mobile device as well.

Here are some tips from AT&T to prevent your device from overheating in high temperatures:

  • Don’t leave your wireless device in the car. Extreme heat can damage a wireless device. Keep your smartphone and/or tablet with you, either in a purse, briefcase or backpack. And while driving, don’t place it on the dashboard in direct sunlight.
  • Keep your wireless device in a shaded, cool area. Heading to a lake or an amusement park for some summer fun? Keep your device in your bag, backpack or under a light-colored towel or blanket.
  • Don’t subject your wireless device to extreme temperature changes. Bringing your electronics from a 90+ degree sunny day to a well air-conditioned room is a great way to moisten the interior of your device. Allow your phone to transition gradually to the cooler temperatures by putting it in your purse or pocket before entering the room.
  • Keep multiple wireless devices stored separately. If you’re carrying both your smartphone and a tablet or laptop, keep them separated. Since electronics conduct heat individually, stacking them or keeping them pressed up against each other intensifies the heat and obstructs airflow that can keep them comfortably cool.
  • Consider downloading an app that monitors your smartphone’s CPU and battery temperature. There are several apps that can help monitor your phone’s temperature and alert you when high temperature is a risk.
  • Cool it down. If your device overheats, try removing the case, switching to Airplane mode to shut off apps, and fan it to help cool it down.

In terms of protecting yourself, here are the signs of heat-related illness the CDC says to look out for:

Heat Stroke

  • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  • Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
  • Fast, strong pulse
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Losing consciousness (passing out)

Heat Exhaustion

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale, and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Fainting (passing out)

Heat Cramps

  • Heavy sweating during intense exercise
  • Muscle pain or spasms

Heat Rash

  • Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin (usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)

