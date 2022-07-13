Packers can pass Bears as winningest NFL team in 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers have been extremely dominant against the Chicago Bears over the last 30 years.

With Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at the helm, Green Bay has been able to take the lead in the all-time series vs Chicago (103-95-6). In Matt LaFleur's time as head coach in Green Bay, the Packers are 6-0 against the Bears. In 2022, LaFleur's team will have yet another opportunity to beat the Bears with a significant stat on the line.

The first time that the two teams face off this upcoming season will be in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field. On that night, the Packers could overtake the Bears for the most wins in NFL history.

Chicago currently sits at 783 wins. Green Bay currently sits at 782. The history of both franchises, besides championships, is almost identical. Chicago started playing in 1920. Green Bay started playing in 1921. Both are known for different strengths. The Bears have had great defenses while the Packers have had great quarterback play. Both have very passionate fanbases in cold-weather cities in the Midwest.

Chicago is a rebuilding team with a very slim chance, if any, at making the playoffs under first-year head coach in Matt Eberflus. The Packers, led by the back-to-back MVP in Rodgers, are a Super Bowl contender and have been for the better part of the last three decades. It would be shocking if Chicago even split the season series with Green Bay because both teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum.

So, it should be expected that the Packers will be holding the all-time wins mark after Week 2. At the very least, the two teams should be tied in mid-September. Nevertheless, both franchises are two of the most historic teams in not just professional football, but in all of sports.