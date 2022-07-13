ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Pie and Beer Day returns this July

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago
(Courtesy of The Gateway)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pie and Beer Day is back for 2022, bringing 9,000 slices of pizza to the people of Salt Lake City.

Pie and Beer day returns after a two year break due to COVID-19, and will be held at The Gateway on the west side of downtown.

The event brings together local brewers and restaurants to provide beer and pizza throughout the day, July 24.

Pie and Beer Day is a play on Pioneer Day, celebrating Brigham Young and the first group of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1987.

The summertime event is hosted by the Downtown Alliance, an organization dedicated to “building a dynamic and diverse community that is the regional center for culture, commerce and entertainment.”

Established in 1991, the Downtown Alliance represents more than 2,500 business and property owners in the Central Business District (CBD), which is bounded by North Temple, Interstate 15, 400 South, and 300 East.

A “special assessment on commercial properties” in the CBD helps to fund the Downtown Alliance. An approximately $2.5 million budget is reportedly comprised of 40% special assessment funds and 60% sponsorships, donations, attendance fees and partnerships with other organizations.

The Pie and Beer Day event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with KUAA Radio hosting live music from local acts, and pizza and beer from a wide variety of restaurants and breweries.

See below for a list of the restaurants that will be providing pies at the event:

  • Avenues Proper
  • Bakery 43
  • Bricks Corner
  • Copper Onion
  • The Dodo
  • Eggs In The City
  • Emigration Cafe
  • Este Pizza
  • Eva’s Bakery
  • Flake Pie Co
  • Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club
  • Goodfood Gluten Free Bakery
  • Nomad Eatery
  • Oquirrh
  • Pies The Limit
  • Porcupine Grill
  • Rocky Mountain Pies
  • Squatters
  • Stein Erickson Lodge
  • Tin Angel
  • UTOG
  • Wasatch Brew Pub

See below for a list of breweries that will be providing beer at the event:

  • Bewilder Brewing
  • Bohemian Brewery
  • Desert Edge Brewery
  • Epic Brewing
  • Fisher Brewing Company
  • Hopkins Brewing Company
  • Level Crossing Brewing Company
  • Moab Brewery
  • Mountain West Cider
  • Offset Brewing
  • Ogden River Bring
  • Proper Brewing Co.
  • Red Rock Brewing
  • RoHa Brewing
  • Roosters
  • SaltFire Brewing Company
  • Salt Flats Brewery
  • Shades Brewing
  • Squatters
  • Strap Tank Brewing Company
  • T.F. Brewing
  • Uinta Brewing
  • UTOG Brewing Company
  • Wasatch Brewery

Come and join at The Gateway this year for the world’s largest assemblage of pie and beer!

