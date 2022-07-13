ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Public invited to Operation Christmas Child presentation

 4 days ago
Operation Christmas Child is the topic of an upcoming program at the First Southern Baptist Church. The program is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. on July 21 in the church, 2401 S. Ohio Street. The program is open to the public. The speakers will be Pastor Mark and Cherry Brumbelow...

