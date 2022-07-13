Local lemonade stands donates to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association

(Atlantic) A lemonade stand set up by 11-year-old Kaden Frieze, of Lewis, has raised $400 for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Ben Bartholomew says the money will be used to support veterans in a variety of ways. “Sometimes that’s financial and sometimes it’s in other ways. That’s our mission is to support veterans and of course we have a hobby of riding motorcycles and hanging out together and stuff like that.”

Kaden Frieze stated in a previous interview with KSOM/KS95.7 News that this was an important cause to him because most of his family was in the military. “Kaden’s mom contacted us and informed us that her son was going to do a lemonade stand for a week and any proceeds he got he was going to donate. I think this is something she’s done several years. She’s donated to law enforcement and fire departments and veteran’s groups in the past and this year they decided to support us.”