New open-source program reveals hidden hooks in SARS-CoV-2 virus

By Rice University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccines may need to dig a little deeper to stop SARS-CoV-2. Rice University researchers are providing a new shovel. The lab of computer scientist Lydia Kavraki at Rice's George R. Brown School of Engineering has introduced a program to look for conserved parts of proteins of the virus that causes COVID-19....

medicalxpress.com

Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

The next round of COVID-19 booster shots, explained

Back in March, U.S. health regulators recommended a second COVID booster shot for both the immunocompromised ages 12 and up and adults over 50. Now, as a pair of highly-infectious Omicron subvariants drive up cases nationwide, discussions of expanded booster eligibility and even an Omicron-specific shot have again taken center stage. Here's everything you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs. In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
CBS DFW

Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S.  Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Sore throat and cough top symptoms that could be Covid

Top symptoms that could be Covid are a sore throat or a cough, according to data from 17,500 people who said they had tested positive for the virus this week. Other common ones reported were headache and blocked nose. A high temperature or fever and loss of smell or taste...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

New Mutant Covid Variant From India, BA.2.75, Detected In California & 6 Other States, Raising Concern About Fall 2022 Wave

Click here to read the full article. Just one week after BA.5 had outcompeted all other Covid strains become dominant in the U.S., a new highly-mutated Omicron subvariant has arrived which may begin the cycle all over again. BA.2.75 has a large number of mutations when compared to its sister Omicron lineages. Some of those adaptations could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. BA.2.75 was first sequenced in May in India, where it has spread rapidly. A very early analysis of data from India by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shin

Covid Vaccine Causing Monkeypox Outbreak Is Based On Flawed Reasoning

Why do some people think monkeypox originates from Covid chimpanzee-based vaccine, and why that’s false. When something peculiar happens, a subset of people will attribute it to peculiar causes. For example, in the era before modern medicine, people attributed diseases to supernatural causes such as spells or demons.
WebMD

75% of U.S. at COVID Levels Where CDC Urges Masking

July 16, 2022 -- More than three quarters of U.S. counties are now classified as having high or medium community levels for COVID-19, meaning residents should adopt or consider indoor masking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data released Thursday showed that 35.46% of the counties...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more

Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19's impact on the brain: Immune response may cause damage

Previous research links COVID-19 infection to brain issues, such as “brain fog” and neurological issues. In a very small cadaver study, researchers from the National Institutes of Health found that antibodies created by the body in response to COVID-19 infection can cause damage to blood vessels in the brain, causing neurological symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Antiviral Medications That Could Prevent Other Coronaviruses From Causing Havoc

Speeding up the search for effective new COVID-19 antivirals. An arsenal of measures to prevent and treat viral infections is needed for the world to put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and prevent other coronaviruses from causing havoc. To develop effective new medications for this purpose, scientists are working to target one protein, nsp13, that these viruses need to replicate.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study shows vaping cannabinoid acetate leads to formation of deadly gas

A new study by Portland State University's Robert Strongin doctoral student Kaelas Munger provides insight into the potential risks of vaping cannabinoid acetates. They found that the toxic gas known as ketene is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping conditions. Ketene was found previously by researchers studying vitamin E acetate in 2019 in the emissions from a commercial e-cigarette. This led to ketene's identification as a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak that led to nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. as of February 2020. While ketene is known to be toxic to humans, Strongin said it's too dangerous to study in order to fully understand its impact on the human body.
PORTLAND, OR

